Officials search for man who went missing at Rocky Mountain National Park

(ABC NEWS)- Officials are searching for a 30-year-old man who went missing earlier this month at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Relatives of Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, first notified the Denver police department of his disappearance on Oct. 5.

Albert’s rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead, park officials said in a statement.

“It is unknown what Albert’s planned destination or route was,” the statement said.

Several rescue teams have been searching for Albert since Saturday. The weather, however, could derail search efforts; fog, cold temperatures and snow storms are forecast this week.

“The search teams have been met with extreme weather conditions, rime ice, verglas ice and pockets of deep snow in the higher elevation of the search area,” the statement said.

Park officials are asking anyone who has seen or been in contact with Albert in the Longs Peak area to call (970) 586-1204.