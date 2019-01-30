Officials reviewing governor’s proposal to fund road repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says officials are reviewing a proposal by Gov. Jim Justice to take road bond money meant for major projects and use it to repair secondary roads.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Smith told a Senate committee Tuesday that no decisions have been made on the proposal Justice made during his State of the State address Jan. 9. Smith said the governor made the remark in response to requests made to his office for repairs on secondary roads. He says officials are looking at options but haven’t come to any conclusions.

The Roads to Prosperity Amendment was approved during a special election in 2017 and gave lawmakers the authority to sell up to $1.6 billion in general obligation bonds for major road and bridge projects.