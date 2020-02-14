Officials in Oceana vote to move forward with opioid lawsuit

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – Officials voted to allow attorneys to move forward on their behalf with a lawsuit involving opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Millions of opiates were distributed in Oceana over the course of eight years. In October, the town named one distributor a public nuisance.

At Thursday’s council meeting, members moved to memorialize that decision in a legal document and give consent for attorneys to negotiate a deal on their behalf.

Legal proceedings in a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors are expected to begin soon.