Officials dedicate Bricktop marker

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Officials dedicated a new marker recognizing Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia “Bricktop” Smith, a jazz entertainer born in Alderson.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation delivered the ceremony greetings after funding the marker with the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Folklife program.

“Today you are gathered to pay tribute to the legacy of ‘Bricktop Smith,'” wrote Deryn Pomeroy. “At the Pomeroy Foundation, it is our hope that this Legends & Lore Marker will help Alderson’s traditions and lore stand the test of time. From all of us at the Pomeroy Foundation, we are delighted to support Alderson Main Street in your mission by obtaining this new Legends & Lore marker.

Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “We appreciate all of you who came out today to dedicate this marker. It is one more public recognition of the tremendous history of Alderson.”

Councilwoman Doris Kasley and Lohmeyer Kasley unveiled the marker on behalf of Mayor Travis Copenhaver. The ceremony was followed by a short concert by Susanna Robinson Bill Hoffman.

“It is so heartwarming to be able to recognize one of our legendary citizens and also to see our current citizens enjoying themselves so much,” said Councilwoman Kasley. “The town thanks Alderson Main Street and all the others who helped make this possible.”