Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Officials catch Mountain Valley Pipeline workers transporting water to seed grass during drought
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Officials catch Mountain Valley Pipeline workers transporting water to seed grass during drought

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 07, 2019, 20:54 pm

42
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A senator and delegate catch Mountain Valley Pipeline officials transporting thousands of gallons of water to seed grass during drought.

Senator Stephen Baldwin and Delegate Jeff Campbell received word that Mountain Valley Pipeline was transporting thousands of gallons of water multiple times a day up the mountain to seed grass.

Right now, the state of West Virginia is experiencing a drought and the State is currently in State of Emergency, due to dry grounds and low water.   Industrial water usage is required to be restricted, due to the state of emergency that is in effect.

Both Baldwin and Campbell contacted West Virginia State Police who visited the site today.  The company told them they would not be using the limited local water any longer during this drought.

Baldwin says, “When our citizens and farmers are conserving water for the common good, it’s a shame that anyone would so blatantly disrespect our communities. I want to thank the WVSP for their quick response.”

Previous PostBankrupt Wyoming coal firm under investigation for fraud
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X