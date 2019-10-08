Officials catch Mountain Valley Pipeline workers transporting water to seed grass during drought

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A senator and delegate catch Mountain Valley Pipeline officials transporting thousands of gallons of water to seed grass during drought.

Senator Stephen Baldwin and Delegate Jeff Campbell received word that Mountain Valley Pipeline was transporting thousands of gallons of water multiple times a day up the mountain to seed grass.

Right now, the state of West Virginia is experiencing a drought and the State is currently in State of Emergency, due to dry grounds and low water. Industrial water usage is required to be restricted, due to the state of emergency that is in effect.

Both Baldwin and Campbell contacted West Virginia State Police who visited the site today. The company told them they would not be using the limited local water any longer during this drought.

Baldwin says, “When our citizens and farmers are conserving water for the common good, it’s a shame that anyone would so blatantly disrespect our communities. I want to thank the WVSP for their quick response.”