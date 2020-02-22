Official hearing of New River Gorge to become National Park and Reserve

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Concerned constituents from all over West Virginia came to the theater to share their views on the new designation of the River Gorge hearing today . Some opposing the new designation and some in favor.

“It’s a way for everyone to have input publicly and for us to hear the concerns .The main reason we’re here is to see if we can expand the opportunities of west Virginia,” says Senator Joe Manchin (D).

The theater filled to capacity with West Virginian residents. There was standing room only.

The official public hearing was held in conjunction with Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Capito about the ongoing discussion of The River Gorge becoming a national park and reserve.

“What it will do is it will attract visitors for a lot of different reasons whether it’s biking whether it’s hunting whether its fishing whether its history of river or people interested in botany,” Says Senator Shelley Capito (R).

Among Senators Capito and Manchin, were esteemed panelist including Lizzie Watts, Charles Ruby, Jarod Harmon and Rick Johnson to address and share concerns as well.