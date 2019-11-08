Officers seize exotic pets from shop accused of cruelty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia animal control officers have seized multiple animals, including venomous snakes, from an exotic pet store they say was in poor condition.
S&S Reptiles and Exotics in Huntington closed its doors Thursday after the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter seized control of its animals. Animal control officer Jon Rutherford says the store owners are charged with animal cruelty. He added that animal cages weren’t being well maintained and said the scent was so “foul” it could be smelled from the parking garage and had prompted complaints.
The store opened in June and sold birds, tarantulas, scorpions and reptiles.
Three men are listed as owners and managers of the business but it’s unclear if all three have been charged. Those charged have a hearing next week.
