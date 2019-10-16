Officers Prepare for Coffee with a Cop Events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia’s capital city want the public to get ready for a new kind of mug shot.

The Charleston Police Department on Tuesday announced dates for its Coffee with a Cop outreach events, where people can meet officers and ask them questions over a cup of joe.

The department wants officers to engage with community members and hear their concerns in a relaxed setting.

The first meeting is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Bluegrass Kitchen. The second is scheduled for next Tuesday at Mea Cuppa Coffee Lounge at 6 p.m.