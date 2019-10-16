Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Officers Prepare for Coffee with a Cop Events
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Officers Prepare for Coffee with a Cop Events

Kassie SimmonsBy Oct 16, 2019, 05:01 am

2
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia’s capital city want the public to get ready for a new kind of mug shot.

The Charleston Police Department on Tuesday announced dates for its Coffee with a Cop outreach events, where people can meet officers and ask them questions over a cup of joe.

The department wants officers to engage with community members and hear their concerns in a relaxed setting.

The first meeting is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Bluegrass Kitchen. The second is scheduled for next Tuesday at Mea Cuppa Coffee Lounge at 6 p.m.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X