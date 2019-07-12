Murder Suicide Investigation

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information:

At about 8:15 am the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a vehicle stopped on U.S. Route 19 in Hico near the Route 60 interchange. Further reports indicated that gunshots were possibly discharged within the vehicle. Responders found two subjects in the vehicle, both sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide incident, however, detectives are currently working and processing the scene. U.S. Route 19 was shut down for a period of time while the scene was being secured.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

——————————–

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Officers were on scene this morning due to a suicide in Fayette County.

Details are limited at this time, but officers were able to confirm a suicide occurred this morning on Route 19 near Hico leaving part of Route 19 closed.

Stay with Newswatch for developing details.