The officers then returned to Webb, still waiting at her car.

 

“I asked WEBB to step out of the vehicle and place her hands behind her back,” the arresting officer wrote in a report. “WEBB was placed in custody in Smith & Wesson handcuffs which were double locked and seated in the rear of my patrol vehicle.”

 

“I have a really big day at work,” Webb said, crying, in the caught-on-camera moment.

 

Webb was arrested on charges of reckless driving, too fast for conditions and speeding — all misdemeanors, according to the arrest report.

 

Prosecutors have dismissed the case against Webb, according to NBC affiliate WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

 

“They put me in a situation that was really wrong,” Webb told ABC News on Friday.

 

“I just want to see the two officers, I want to see justice,” she said. “It’s not fair. Other people’s freedom, other people’s lives, are not a game. And these are the people we’re supposed to be trusting.”

 

Chief Grant said “after I became aware that this incident occurred, I immediately initiated an internal investigation.”

 

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, Grant said in the Friday statement.

 

“Since this is an open internal investigation, I cannot discuss the details of the incident until the conclusion of the investigation,” Grant said. “This behavior is not indicative of the hard working officers of the Roswell Police Department, I have much higher expectations of our police officers and I am appalled that any law enforcement officer would trivialize the decision making process of something as important as the arrest of a person.”