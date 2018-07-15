(ABC NEWS)- Police officers in Georgia were caught on body-camera flipping a coin to decide whether they would arrest a driver who was pulled over for speeding.

The shocking heard-on-camera moment took place April 7 when 24-year-old Sarah Webb was pulled over by Roswell police.

“I approached the vehicle, announced myself as a city of Roswell police officer, and asked the driver is she knew how fast she was going,” an officer said in the Roswell Police Department incident report.

Webb said she was running late to work, and following police instructions, she handed over her driver’s license and turned off the car, the report said.

Minutes later, the officers are back in the patrol car and are heard on body-camera saying, “A head, R tail,” likely standing for “arrest” and “release.”

Sounds of a coin flip and laughter follow.

The officer used a coin toss app on a cell phone, according to Roswell Police Chief Rusty Grant.

“This is tail right?” an officer is heard saying.

“Yeah, so release?” the other officer said.

“23,” responds the officer — likely suggesting “Code 23,” which is an arrest.