UPDATE: WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- Senator Joe Manchin has released a statement on the shooting of the WV State Trooper.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the shooting of State Trooper Josh M. Tallman in the line of duty last night in Pocahontas County. We are always grateful for those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve West Virginians. Trooper Tallman’s family, friends and loved ones will remain in our prayers and we pray for his speedy recovery.”

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There was an officer involved shooting yesterday in Pocahontas County. Captain Shallon Oglesby released the following information:

On Monday, August 05, 2019 at approximately 1800 hours, Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow, while investigating a single vehicle traffic crash was fired upon by a white male suspect with a rifle. Numerous Law Enforcement Officers from adjoining counties responded to the scene and began searching a wooded area for the suspect. Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman from the West Virginia State Police Elkins Detachment encountered the suspect in the wooded area at which time the suspect shot T.F.C. Tallman in his abdominal area. T.F.C. Tallman returned fire and killed the suspect. T.F.C. Tallman was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Further information will be released as more information becomes available. Sticks with News Watch for developing details.