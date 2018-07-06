Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Officer Found Drugs And Two People Asleep Inside A Home They Broke Into
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Officer Found Drugs And Two People Asleep Inside A Home They Broke Into

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 06, 2018, 14:38 pm

20
0

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Two people found asleep inside a residence that they broke into.

Officers with White Sulphur Springs were dispatched to a home on Thursday, July 5, 2018, after the owner advised the back door lock had been removed from the door. When officers went inside they found Charles Walls Jr. and Carrie Palmer asleep inside.  Officers had told Walls not to be near the property the week before.

Walls and Palmer told officers that someone let them in the back door that had a key but the homeowner stated that the person didn’t have a key and they were good a picking locks.

Officers searched the home and found a camo bag and plain white bag containing several used needles and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Both were charged with nighttime burglary and trespassing.

Plamer is in the southern regional jail under a 3,000 dollar cash bond.

Previous PostNew Beckley Police Department set to open in November
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives