Officer Found Drugs And Two People Asleep Inside A Home They Broke Into

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Two people found asleep inside a residence that they broke into.

Officers with White Sulphur Springs were dispatched to a home on Thursday, July 5, 2018, after the owner advised the back door lock had been removed from the door. When officers went inside they found Charles Walls Jr. and Carrie Palmer asleep inside. Officers had told Walls not to be near the property the week before.

Walls and Palmer told officers that someone let them in the back door that had a key but the homeowner stated that the person didn’t have a key and they were good a picking locks.

Officers searched the home and found a camo bag and plain white bag containing several used needles and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Both were charged with nighttime burglary and trespassing.

Plamer is in the southern regional jail under a 3,000 dollar cash bond.