BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A correctional officer found an inmate with marijuana.

On Monday, July 9, 2018, at around 3:30 pm, a State Trooper was called to the Southern Regional Jail after a correctional officer found marijuana in an inmates possession. Jessie Tolliver, 38, of Oceana, had marijuana in his possession. Earlier in the day, Tolliver was taken to SRJ from Mercer County.

Tolliver is charged with with have a controlled substance while in custody or confinement.