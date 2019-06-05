Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Officals Launch Opioid Awareness Initiative For Youth

Jun 05, 2019

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia have announced an opioid awareness initiative aimed at the state’s youth that will include summits presented by West Virginia University and Marshall University.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the initiative is part of a collaboration among the universities, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, MVB Bank, the West Virginia Department of Education and the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Commission Director Bernie Dolan called the collaboration “unprecedented” and said the summits would be the first part of a multi-stage initiative to reach young people.

The first summit is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and the second is set for Sept. 18 at Marshall’s Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

Officials say thousands of high school students will attend and others will be able to watch a live-stream of the events.

