RANGER, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a passenger on a recreational off-road vehicle has died after it collided with a train.

News outlets report the crash occurred at a railroad crossing Tuesday in the Lincoln County community of Ranger.

State police say in a news release 69-year-old Ralph Edward Baker of Ranger was killed when the Polaris RZR he was riding on collided with the CSX train.

The driver has been taken to a Huntington hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.