Off-road vehicle hits parade float in West Virginia; 3 hurt

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say three children were taken to a hospital after an off–road utility vehicle rear–ended a trailer carrying them in a parade.

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford tells news outlets that the accident occurred Saturday during the city’s Veterans Day Parade.

Crawford says the UTV went on top of the trailer in which five young dancers were riding. First responders removed the UTV off the trailer.

Crawford says the injuries included a concussion, broken bones and lacerations.

He says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.