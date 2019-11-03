BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Off-road vehicle hits parade float in West Virginia; 3 hurt
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Off-road vehicle hits parade float in West Virginia; 3 hurt

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 03, 2019, 13:29 pm

50
0

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say three children were taken to a hospital after an offroad utility vehicle rearended a trailer carrying them in a parade.

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford tells news outlets that the accident occurred Saturday during the citys Veterans Day Parade.

Crawford says the UTV went on top of the trailer in which five young dancers were riding. First responders removed the UTV off the trailer.

Crawford says the injuries included a concussion, broken bones and lacerations.

He says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Previous PostFlamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 88
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X