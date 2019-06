WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A burglary investigation results in the arrest of an Oceana woman.

Authorities tell us Tonya Jane Acord, 39, is charged with Daytime Burglary and Petit Larceny.

The victim in this incident said Acord allegedly entered his home without permission and stole a safe with various items inside. Police said they were able to recover the stolen items.

Acord is being held at Southern Regional Jail facing a $10,012 bond. The investigation is being led by Cpl. Tyler Dunigon.