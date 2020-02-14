Oceana officials clarify details of filing incident

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Officials addressed concerns about filing for candidacy at Thursday night’s council meeting.

On Wednesday, WOAY brought you the story of would-be candidates who were unable to file on what was supposed to be the last day for filing. Those candidates were left feeling frustrated with some calling foul play.

“I have always tried my best to follow the law and the code as best I can,” said town recorder Jim Cook. “That’s why when we decided to close on Saturday, I not only checked the forms and West Virginia code, I actually called the Secretary of State’s office to triple check.”

Officials resolved the problem after finding a forgotten local code that says the filing period doesn’t end for Oceana until the end of the business day on the first Friday of March.

Those who filed in January are asked to file again to avoid election problems.