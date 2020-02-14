Oceana becomes a second amendment sanctuary

By
Kassie Simmons
-

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Oceana council members voted to join the growing list of West Virginia localities to become second amendment sanctuaries.

“It’s more to send a message to the state legislature that we don’t want to be like Virginia as they are passing gun law after gun law,” said town recorder Jim Cook. “I don’t think there is any in the mill at the moment, but it’s to give them a heads up that we don’t want that.”

The move does not change any laws in place. Instead, it simply clarifies the town’s support of the right to bear arms. The council passed the resolution unanimously, following suit with the Wyoming County Commission.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.