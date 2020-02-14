Oceana becomes a second amendment sanctuary

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Oceana council members voted to join the growing list of West Virginia localities to become second amendment sanctuaries.

“It’s more to send a message to the state legislature that we don’t want to be like Virginia as they are passing gun law after gun law,” said town recorder Jim Cook. “I don’t think there is any in the mill at the moment, but it’s to give them a heads up that we don’t want that.”

The move does not change any laws in place. Instead, it simply clarifies the town’s support of the right to bear arms. The council passed the resolution unanimously, following suit with the Wyoming County Commission.