Oak Hill Woman Faces DUI Charges, After Crashing Car With Child Inside

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One woman is behind bars after she’s accused of driving intoxicated with a child in the car.

Fayette County Deputies say a minor car accident occurred along RT.19 near Scarbro. After arriving on scene deputies found the driver 44-year-old Alicia Ann Lilly-Adkins, of Oak Hill heavily intoxicated, also in the car was a small child.

Deputies tell Newswatch Lilly-Adkins’ alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Lilly-Adkins is charged with one felony count of Gross Child Neglect, Aggravated DUI and DUI with Unemancipated Minor.

After being unable to post a $10,000 bond she was transported to Southern Regional Jail. No injuries were reported, while the child was released to the father on scene.