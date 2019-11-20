Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill woman died after being struck with an axe

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 19, 2019, 23:16 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill police have arrested Hayden John Dixon of Oak Hill and charged him with the murder of Trinity McCallister.

According to court documents, McCallister’s body was discovered on November 12, with blunt force trauma.

At the crime scene an axe was found and finger prints on the axe matched those of Dixon.

The medical eximaner has ruled that McCallister died from severe strikes to the face and head from the axe and strangulation.

Chief Mike Whisman spoke with WOAY and told us that more charges could be coming.

