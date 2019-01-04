Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill Woman Breaks Into Home Looking For Makeup

Jan 04, 2019

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after breaking into a residence to look for her makeup.

According to a criminal complaint, Oak Hill Police was called to a residence on Kelly Avenue after someone saw Katelyn Wilson leaving.  Officers were advised that Wilson was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and shoes.  When police asked her about the incident, she said she went inside the residence, but it was to look for her makeup.

Wilson told officers that a friend of hers stated that he had placed her makeup inside. She said once she got inside, she couldn’t find it.

Wilson is charged with daytime burglary and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

