Oak Hill woman arrested on drug charges

Tyler Barker Aug 02, 2019, 14:29 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman has been arrested on alleged drug charges.

Oak Hill Police along with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force arrested Carolyn Pozzie, 51, of Oak Hill, on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Pozzie was charged with 2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 40,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

