Oak Hill woman arrested on drug charges
By Tyler BarkerAug 02, 2019, 14:29 pm
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman has been arrested on alleged drug charges.
Oak Hill Police along with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force arrested Carolyn Pozzie, 51, of Oak Hill, on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Pozzie was charged with 2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 40,000 dollar bond.
