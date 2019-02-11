Oak Hill Woman Arrested On Animal Cruelty Charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman was arrested over the weekend on animal cruelty allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Candice L. Adkins, 23 of Oak Hill, was arrested on warrants over the weekend obtained by the Sheriff’s Department on animal cruelty charges. Adkins allegedly abandoned a dog in a home for an extended period of time, resulting in the dog starving to death. She was arraigned the following day by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class R.G. Gipson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.