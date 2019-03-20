Oak Hill Woman Arrested For Stealing Three Jewelry Boxes

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman is in jail after stealing three jewelry boxes.

Oak Hill Police responded to a call for theft on February 14, 2019. When police arrived at the home, the victim stated, while she was gone from her residence, her brother had a female subject by the name of Jeanette Toney at home and that he witnessed her leave home with three jewelry boxes. The brother confirmed that he did see Toney leave them with all three jewelry boxes in a bag.

The total amount of jewelry in all three boxes came to around 3,100 dollars.

Toney is charged with grand larceny and is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.