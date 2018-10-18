Oak Hill Woman Arrested For Leaving Two Small Children In The Car Unattended

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One woman is facing child neglect charges after she left two small children unattended in the car.

According to a criminal complaint, Oak Hill Police observed a white Ford Explorer parked in the fire lane in front of Kroger. The officer noticed that the vehicle was running and there was a small child in the passenger seat, standing up in the seat. The officer stood with the vehicle for approximately five minutes looking inside the store and the parking lot for an adult.

A female, Brittany Gail Hall, exited the store and told the child in the front seat to unlock the door. Hall told police she was the owner of the car. Another child was found in the back seat on the passenger side, who was secured in a rear-facing car seat.

When the officer asked Hall, why she left the two small children in the vehicle unattended, she stated, she was tired and just running inside to get baby formula.

Hall was arrested for child neglect and a capias warrant. She is currently out on bond.