Oak Hill woman arrested for fraud

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman has been arrested after fraudulently using a credit card.

Rachel Rowe is accused of making a total of 48 transactions in excess of 19000 dollars. Rowe fraudulently opened up an account in another person’s name without the victim’s knowledge. Three different bank accounts were used between Discovery, Citi Bank, and Bank of America.

Rowe is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of access devices. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.