Oak Hill Woman Arrested After Barefoot Children Found in Street

Rachel AyersBy Mar 28, 2018, 16:16 pm

OAK HILL– An Oak Hill woman has been arrested after her two children were found in the middle of the street.

Kendra McCutcheon, 35, is facing 2 counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death.

On Monday, McCutcheon’s two young children ages three and four were found on Oyler Avenue by Rite Aid in the street. The children were over a half a mile from their home, not dressed appropriately for the weather, and barefoot.

The children were taken to the Fayette County Department of Health and Human Resources, where there mother arrived.

During her interview, McCutcheon admitted to having two narcotics in her system that she did not have a prescription for.

Child Protective Services provided a protection plan for the children. McCutcheon was given a $45,000 bond.

