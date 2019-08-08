BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill woman arrested after authorities in NC say she violated probation of prostitution

Tyler Barker Aug 08, 2019

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman has been arrested for being a fugitive from justice on prostitution charges.

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Oak Hill Police Department was contacted by authorities in Hanover County, North Carolina.  Hanover county authorities asked for assistance in locating a fugitive from justice who had been residing in Oak Hill.  Amber Leigh Fisher was wanted on a probation violation for the offense of prostitution.

Lt. R.S. Prince and Ptl. T.A. Richards form the Oak Hill Police Department was able to locate the subject, Amber Leigh Fisher, 29-years-old.  Fisher was taken into custody without incident and reprimanded to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings from Hanover, North Carolina.

Tyler Barker

