Oak Hill Woman Arrested After Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Teenager

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman is in jail after she allegedly sexually abused a teenager.

According to court documents, deputies were notified of the abuse on June 26, 2018. Summer Hopper of Oak Hill allegedly was video chatting with an unknown male. Hopper then came into the bathroom where the teenager was and forced open the shower curtain and was videoing her in the shower while still on the phone. She also touched the teenager inappropriately.

Hopper is charged with sexual abuse and incest. She is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.