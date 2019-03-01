Oak Hill Wins Sectional Championship

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s Class AA Region 3 Section 1 championship between Wyoming East & Oak Hill!

The Red Devils established momentum in the second quarter to lead 24-17 at halftime. Wyoming East would trim a 10-point deficit to one in the third, but Oak Hill continued to make plays in the 55-51 win.

Darrick McDowell led all scorers with 21 points, while Andrew Work contributed 20 points for Oak Hill. McQuade Canada led Wyoming East with 13.

Both teams now await the outcome of the Section 2 championship game Friday between Shady Spring and Bluefield. The winner of that game hosts the Warriors next Wednesday in regionals, while the runner-up will go to Oak Hill.

Also on Friday, Woodrow Wilson will host Greenbrier East for the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 title, while Greenbrier West goes to Greater Beckley for a Class A sectional title.