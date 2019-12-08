Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Oak Hill West Virginia American Water Customers experiencing water problems

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 07, 2019, 20:00 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water customers in Oak Hill and Mossy may be impacted by a temporary, emergency shutdown of the company’s New River water treatment plant.

The company is working to repair a water main supplying water into the treatment plant that was struck by a contractor working in the area.

The water main break presents no threat to the public and is not cause for alarm to those in the immediate area of the water treatment plant. All customers in Oak Hill and Mossy are asked to limit all non-essential water use until further notice.

Emergency water tankers are currently available for customers at the Mossy Exxon located at 139 Okey L. Patteson Road and C. Adam Toney Tire located at 2009 Main Street East in Oak Hill. Customers should bring their own containers for filling.

West Virginia American Water is working closely with local emergency management on potential impacts to fire protection, and repair efforts are ongoing. Operational impacts are likely to change throughout the next few hours; however, West Virginia American Water is unable to provide an estimated time of restoration.

Customers in higher elevations will be impacted by low water pressure and outages before customers located in lower elevations. Updates will be posted periodically on the company’s website at www.westvirginiaamwater.com (click the red “Alert Notifications” button), or customers may call the company’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

