Oak Hill Trick-Or-Treat Event Rescheduled For Tuesday, October 30th

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 27, 2018, 12:57 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Halloween Festival for Trick-Or-Treat has been rescheduled.

Due to rain, we’re moving Trick-Or-Treat portion of event to TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30th, from 7-10pm. The pumpkins will be lit at 7pm tonight. They will continue to stay lit in evenings until October 31st.

Winners of Pumpkins to be announced Sunday.

