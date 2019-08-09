BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill to Host Pro Wrestling Event

Matt DigbyBy Aug 08, 2019, 23:48 pm

WOAY – Oak Hill High School will the ACW Back to School Extreme Bash on Saturday, August 24.

Professional wrestlers scheduled to appear include Shane Douglas, Sandman, Manny Fernandez, and Henry Godwin. It will be a reunion of all-stars from World Wrestling Entertainment, East Coast Wrestling, and World Championship Wrestling. Proceeds from tickets sold will go toward the Oak Hill athletic department.

This event follows the success earlier this year from the school hosting a “Night of Legends” in March, which brought in wrestlers from multiple circuits. In April, the softball hosted a Red Devil Rumble, featuring amateur boxing, kickboxing, and MMA; there are plans to hold a second Rumble in 2020.

Doors will open at 5:00 PM on August 24, with matches to begin around 6:30.

