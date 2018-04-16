Oak Hill to Celebrate Earth Day With Volunteer Work

OAK HILL- Destination Downtown Oak Hill will be celebrating Earth Day this Saturday.

A list of events can be found below:

8am-12noon – Litter Sweep – Help volunteers clean up the streets of Oak Hill. All volunteers should come to the White Oak Rail Depot and will be provided with safety vests, gloves, litter grabbers and bags. Groups may choose their own locations to work.

10am – Ribbon cutting for Grand Re-opening of Depot Produce and More at the White Oak Rail Depot. Join the Brenemens as they celebrate spring by reopening for the season. Learn about how their products are earth friendly, ask John about how important the bees are and he may give you a free honey stick!

10am-12noon – Earth Day Festivities – Learn and play with exhibits from the WVDEP with Youth Environmental Program and Division of Air Quality staff, including activities from the Project WET program. Exhibits and displays are designed to educate and entertain.

12noon-4pm – Depot Beautification Project – As recipient of BB&T’s Lighthouse Project for 2018, Destination Downtown Oak Hill has chosen to direct the funding and volunteer hours toward beautification of the White Oak Rail Depot. Volunteers from BB&T will work alongside others to plant perennial plants around the depot that will be enjoyed for years to come. Sherwin-Williams staff will also be on hand touching up some of the painting that was done last summer at the Depot.

