Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Oak Hill Teen to Run for City Council
Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

Oak Hill Teen to Run for City Council

Kassie SimmonsBy Mar 20, 2019, 21:00 pm

15
0

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Oak Hill High School senior Colby Lopez is running for City Council before graduating high school.

“It’s good to have a variety of people in government including here at the local level,” said Lopez. “I have always been pretty mature.”

Lopez said younger generations would bring new perspectives to the table, including a more extensive knowledge on the modern world and technology. He added that he has done extensive political research that he feels has prepared him for the serious decisions he would face if elected.

“They decide a lot of very important things,” said city manager William Hannabass. “He would have one vote of seven to make those very important decisions.”

With the June election quickly approaching, Lopez is hoping to get his name out there to inform voters on the values he plans to focus on.

“Better healthcare, better infrastructure, better education, community police, and a program I call ‘Profits for the People’,” said Lopez.

If implemented, his program would turn old and abandoned buildings into new local business. A portion of profits from the businesses would be put back into the pockets of Oak Hill residents.

For voters concerned about Lopez’s eligibility in regards to his age, he has a simple message:

“I’m going to be 18 in May, which is before the election, so I am a registered voter.  I can vote, so don’t let that be what you think about me.”

If you are interested in supporting or contacting Lopez, you can visit his website here.

Previous PostLocal Senator Hosts Public Education Forums
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X