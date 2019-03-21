Oak Hill Teen to Run for City Council

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Oak Hill High School senior Colby Lopez is running for City Council before graduating high school.

“It’s good to have a variety of people in government including here at the local level,” said Lopez. “I have always been pretty mature.”

Lopez said younger generations would bring new perspectives to the table, including a more extensive knowledge on the modern world and technology. He added that he has done extensive political research that he feels has prepared him for the serious decisions he would face if elected.

“They decide a lot of very important things,” said city manager William Hannabass. “He would have one vote of seven to make those very important decisions.”

With the June election quickly approaching, Lopez is hoping to get his name out there to inform voters on the values he plans to focus on.

“Better healthcare, better infrastructure, better education, community police, and a program I call ‘Profits for the People’,” said Lopez.

If implemented, his program would turn old and abandoned buildings into new local business. A portion of profits from the businesses would be put back into the pockets of Oak Hill residents.

For voters concerned about Lopez’s eligibility in regards to his age, he has a simple message:

“I’m going to be 18 in May, which is before the election, so I am a registered voter. I can vote, so don’t let that be what you think about me.”

If you are interested in supporting or contacting Lopez, you can visit his website here.