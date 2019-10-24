Oak Hill Soccer Teams Advance to Sectional Finals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Both Oak Hill soccer teams are one game away from successfully defending their Class AA/A Region 3 Section 2 titles, following semifinal wins on Wednesday.

The Lady Red Devils used a quick start in their 11-1 win against PikeView, with multiple players finding the net in either half. The second semifinal saw Bluefield edge Shady Spring 3-2, so the Beavers and Oak Hill will meet for the sectional title Saturday in Beckley.

Oak Hill boys created most of the chances in the first half of their semifinal with Mingo Central, but Miners goalkeeper Justin May made several critical saves. However, Ian Bibb’s goal with two minutes remaining before halftime found the far corner, with the Red Devils going on to win 1-0. PikeView won 3-1 against Shady Spring, so the Panthers will face the Red Devils for the Boys AA/A Region 3 Section 2 championship.

Both finals are scheduled for Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex; the boys game will begin at 1:00 PM, with the girls game to follow. Both AAA Region 3 Section 2 finals (Princeton-Greenbrier East boys, Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East girls) are Thursday in Fairlea.