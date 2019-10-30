Oak Hill reschedules trick-or-treating

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Trick or Treat for Oak Hill will be Friday, November 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., due to the weather forecast.
By Tyler BarkerOct 30, 2019, 10:13 am44
