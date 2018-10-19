Search
Oak Hill Repeats as Sectional Champions

Matt DigbyBy Oct 19, 2018, 00:17 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Both Oak Hill soccer teams were able to defend their sectional titles after wins on Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley.

The Red Devil boys had a 3-0 lead at halftime against Mingo Central, going on to win 7-0 and claim a third straight sectional title. The Lady Red Devils established early momentum in their match against Shady Spring, winning 10-1 to clinch a second straight championship.

In Class AAA, Princeton boys and Greenbrier East girls both defended their sectional championships after wins against Woodrow Wilson.

