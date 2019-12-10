Oak Hill receives grant for upcoming sidewalk project

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Charistin ClarkBy Dec 09, 2019, 23:03 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- The city of Oak Hill has received a grant for the design of a sidewalk in the East End of the city.

The sidewalk will stretch from the East End bridge, through East End to the Lochgelly interchange. Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass says the city will be applying for subsequent grants in phases to help build and refurbish the sidewalk and says he is looking forward to the changes.

“Walkable communities are much better communities for us all. It helps in many ways, like exercise, it helps us to spend money at our local businesses and all those kinds of things. You need feet on the ground instead of just cars on the road, so we hope that this increases pedestrian traffic and there’s obvious reasons why that’s a big plus for us all,” says Hannabass.

The grant for the design alone was a couple hundred thousand dollars. Hannabass also says the project will stretch out for several years, so be patient.

