Oak Hill Police Still On The Hunt For Suspect Who Threw Dogs Out Of Window In Moving Car

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police in Oak Hill need your help locating a car in connection with an animal cruelty incident.

Police say they were notified of an animal cruelty complaint on old Minden store road on Tuesday evening. Witnesses told officers, a dark blue two-door chevy blazer threw four puppies and two adult dogs out of the window, and then drove off. The witness was able to retrieve three of the four puppies while the other puppy and two adult dogs ran away. The remaining three dogs have yet to be found while the others were taken to the Fayette County animal control center.

“When you are dealing with animals you know they are defenseless they have nobody to look at them, and they see being cruel to animals I know that officers and myself take it personally we are animals, lovers, here,” said, Mike Whisman, Oak Hill Police Chief

According to the animal shelter, the dogs are not up for adoption due to the pending criminal investigation.