Oak Hill Police Searching For Vehicle Involved In Animal Cruelty Incident

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department are currently searching for a vehicle in connection with an animal cruelty incident.

According to a press release, on Jan.1, 2019 officers were notified of an animal cruelty complaint on Old Minden Store Road.

Upon interviewing the witness they stated a dark blue, two-door Chevy Blazer made a complete stop on the street, then proceeded to throw four puppies and two adult dogs out of the window.

The witness was able to retrieve three of the four puppies while the other puppy and two adult dogs ran away. The remaining three dogs have yet to be found while the others are being taken to the Fayette County Animal Control Center.

Currently this incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on the Chevy Blazer you’re asked to contact the Oak Hill Police Department at (304) 465-0596.