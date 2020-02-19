Oak Hill police respond to several vehicle break-ins

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Police have been responding to several reports of vehicles being broken into across the town.

Oak Hill Police say several reports of vehicles being broken into and items being stolen from them have occurred recently.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has also taken several reports in the Pea Ridge and Scarbro area.

Of all the reports taken, all of the vehicles have been unlocked.

Citizens are reminded not to leave valuables in vehicles and to secure their cars, and if anyone sees any suspicious activity, please call 911.