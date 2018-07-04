Oak Hill Police Reminding Resident’s Of Fireworks Policy

​OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill has amended the city ordinance concerning fireworks. This city ordinance became effective January 2018 anddictates the locations, days, and times that fireworks are allowed to be used. This ordinance also specifies the ages, debris removal, and other rules regarding the usage and safety of Fireworks.

Oak Hill City Code: 545.10

​

(b) Fireworks – A person using fireworks;

​​(1) shall not do so while that person is under the influence of alcoholic liquor or controlled substance or a combination of both.

​​(2) shall be eighteen years of age or older or shall be under the direct supervision of his or her parent, guardian, or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor.

​​(3) shall be responsible for the removal of all debris accumulated within twenty-four hours of such fireworks use and be financial responsible for all clean up costs and damages due to the use of such fireworks.

​​(4) Shall abide by all legal requirements concerning such fireworks use.

​(c) Consumer Fireworks – A person using consumer fireworks;

​​(1) shall not do so except between 10 a.m. and 12 midnight and only on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, or corresponding weekends, or between 10 a.m. on December 31st and 1a.m. January 1st;

​​(2) shall not do so from any motor vehicle or boat.

​​(3) shall ensure that such consumer fireworks do not travel through, come in to contact with, or discharge or explode onto any public street, highway, or sidewalk, in or upon any building, at or near any person or within 500 ft. of any locations posing a special fire danger, such as a gas station or chemical storage area.

​​(4) shall not do so during periods of very high or extreme fire danger as determined by the Oak Hill Fire Department or the West Virginia Division of Forestry or while wind conditions are such that proper fireworks control cannot be exercised.

​​(5) shall do so in accordance with the fireworks manufacturer’s printed instructions.

The City of Oak Hill greatly appreciates everyone’s cooperation and safe usage of fireworks. Please be safe and Happy Holidays.