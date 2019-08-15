BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill police need your help identifying a truck

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 15, 2019, 17:31 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police in Oak Hill need your help finding the owner of a truck.

On Thursday, the Oak Hill Police Department responded to local theft complaint at local business in Oak Hill. Police have determined that a Pick-Up truck was involved in the crime.

If you know the owner of this truck you can contact Oak Hill Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

