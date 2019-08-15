Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Oak Hill police need your help identifying a truck
By Tyler BarkerAug 15, 2019, 17:31 pm
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police in Oak Hill need your help finding the owner of a truck.
On Thursday, the Oak Hill Police Department responded to local theft complaint at local business in Oak Hill. Police have determined that a Pick-Up truck was involved in the crime.
If you know the owner of this truck you can contact Oak Hill Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
