Oak Hill Police need your help identifying a hoodie recovered at a burglary
By Tyler BarkerAug 27, 2019, 12:04 pm
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Police Department needs your help identifying a hoodie.
The hoodie was recovered at a burglary in Oak Hill. They need assistance in identifying the owner?
Please submit your tip to www.crimestopperswv.com or by the P3 tip app or by calling Oak Hill Police Department.
