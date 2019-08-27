Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Oak Hill Police need your help identifying a hoodie recovered at a burglary
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Oak Hill Police need your help identifying a hoodie recovered at a burglary

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 27, 2019, 12:04 pm

55
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Police Department needs your help identifying a hoodie.

The hoodie was recovered at a burglary in Oak Hill. They need assistance in identifying the owner?

Please submit your tip to www.crimestopperswv.com or by the P3 tip app or by calling Oak Hill Police Department.

Previous PostThe Greenbrier files lawsuit against former insurance adjuster
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X