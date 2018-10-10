Oak Hill Police Find A Child Sleeping On The Floor, Drugs Within Reach

OAK HILL, WV ( WOAY) – Two people are facing child neglect charges after police find a child sleeping on the floor, and drugs within the child’s reach.

According to a court documents, police were dispatched to Highland Ave. in Oak Hill for a domestic complaint. The owner of the home told police that Timothy Harris and Lucinda Harris had been fighting all night and she wanted them to stop.

The officer found Timothy and Lucinda Harris asleep in the bed and her son asleep on the floor. On the dresser there was a white plate that had white reside on it with a card that had white residue from making lines to sniff drugs. There was also seven crushed blue and white capsules that use to contain the drug Focalin. Police also found a meth pipe, three small baggies with residue on them, a pill container, five yellow pills of dexmethlphendate, two marijuana pipes, and numerous straws with white residue in them.

All of the items were in reach of the the young child sleeping on the floor. When police woke them up, Timothy ran out the door. The young child told police that his mom and her boyfriend, Timothy, both used the drugs.

Lucinda Harris is charged for child neglect creating the risk of serious injury and is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond. Timothy Harris has warrants for his arrest and is facing charges of child neglect, obstructing and fleeing on foot, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the pills.