Oak Hill Police Department Searches For Missing Teenager

Terell BaileyBy Oct 02, 2018, 23:59 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Johnathan Scott Wriston was last seen near Kelly Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on October 2nd,2018.

Wriston is described as a white male with short blonde hair and blue eyes, he’s 5’11 in height and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray Hollister hoodie, and Michael Jordan sneakers.

If anyone has any information on where Wriston may be you’re asked to contact the Oak Hill Police Department at (304)-465-0597 or the Fayette County 911 Center at (304)574)-3590

