Oak Hill Police Department Needs Your Help Identifying A Jacket

Tyler Barker Apr 17, 2018, 16:08 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Police Department is looking for the owner of this jacket in connection with an on-going investigation.

If you recognize it, please submit your anonymous tip using the link below.

http://www.crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=480

Tyler Barker

