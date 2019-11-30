Oak Hill Police Department hosting their second annual pet holiday drive

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As the holiday season approaches, don’t fur-get the four-legged friends this time of the year.

The Oak Hill Police Department is hosting their second annual food drive for pets to support the Fayette County Animal Shelter.

You can drop off animal food outside of the police station or outside in the Grant Supermarket Carts during business hours starting Monday until the end of December, including blankets, collars, toys, dog food (no corn, wheat, dairy or soy please) and treats.

According to Chief Mike Whisman, last year a ton of animal food was collected.

“Most of officers here that I know are animal lovers or pet lovers or have pets of there own. We want to see the pets at the shelter being taken care of, so it’s very important to partner with the animal shelter and raise these supplies.

Chief Whisman say this one month event will go long way for shelter.